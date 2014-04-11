Moonves' Pay Rose 8% to $66.9M in 2013

CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves’ compensation rose 8% in 2013 to $66.9 million, the company said in a filing with the SEC.

Moonves’ salary was $3.5 million, unchanged from 2012, but his stock awards jumped to $26.5 million from $11.4 million a year ago, boosting his total compensation.

Sumner Redstone, who controls CBS and is executive chairman and founder, saw his compensation rise 82% to $57.2 million.

Joe Ianniello, who became chief operating officer last June, drew a total compensation of $24.6 million, up from $12.2 million in 2012.