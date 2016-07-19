Moonves Matriarch Josephine Has Died

Josephine Schleifer Moonves, mother of CBS chairman/CEO Leslie Moonves, died July 15 in Santa Monica. She was 92.

Moonves had practiced nursing until she retired at age 70. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she married Herman Moonves, an Army veteran, in 1943 and raised their family in Valley Stream, N.Y. The couple had three sons: Leslie, Jonathan and Alan Moonves, and a daughter, Melissa. They moved to California in 1979.

Josephine is survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Alliance for Children’s Rights, 3333 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 500, Los Angeles, CA 90010.