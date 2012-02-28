Moonves Expects Double-Digit Upfront Price Increases

CBS CEO Les Moonves said he expects advertising prices to

rise by double digits during upfront sales for next season.

"I think we're in that kind of marketplace and we've got

that kind of ratings story," said Moonves, speaking at the Morgan Stanley

Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. He added that he was probably

making his network sales staff very unhappy by making such an aggressive prediction

months in advance of the May schedule announcements.

A year ago, in a strong marketplace, CBS held onto some

inventory to maximize pricing and got increases of about 13%.

"We sold somewhere in the high 70s last year 77-78%. The

year before that, we were probably 10 points less because pricing was down, so

we bet more on scatter," Moonves said. "You know what? Once we establish our

pricing where we think is the fair marketplace, we would probably go to the low

80s, but not much more than that. So there's the possibility of a few point

more of sales, depending on the prices."

Moonves said that after some softness in the fourth quarter,

the ad market had firmed in the first quarter up with prices in the scatter

market up more than 15% above upfront levels. "Demand had increased greatly. It

is wonderful to see the auto companies coming back and they're coming back in

force," he said.

One negotiation CBS didn't get the best of came in the deal

its Showtime network did with The Weinstein Company, Moonves said.

"Unfortunately, it excluded black and white movies," he said. "We look pretty

stupid now, don't we? We don't get [Best Picture Oscar winner] The Artist. He sold that to Netflix. But

that's all right."

Moonves also had a small bone to pick with Netflix CEO Reed

Hastings, who also spoke at the conference. "The only thing Reed said that

really bugged me was when he said HBO has no competitor except for Netflix," he

said. "What about Showtime?"