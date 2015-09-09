Moonves: All Access Could Get NFL Some Day

CBS CEO Les Moonves said that the network’s over-the-top video service – CBS All Access – could eventually get National Football League games, a move that would be a game changer for the service, which subscribers currently use to catch up on certain library shows.

CBS launched All Access in October 2014, with live local content from its owned and operated and other certain TV stations as well as a library of about 6,500 network shows. But the offering – which costs $5.99 per month, hasn’t been able to carry NFL games like its linear broadcast network.

“Obviously the big thing that is missing from All Access is the NFL,” Moonves said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment conference in Beverly Hills. “But the NFL is doing more and more online.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.