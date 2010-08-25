Montoya Named President of Media Sales at CTD

CBS Television Distribution promoted Paul Montoya to

president of media sales.

Montoya had been executive VP, media sales. He succeeds

Steven Hirsch, who retired.

In his new post, Montoya is in charge of CBS Television

Distribution's sales offices in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, which

sell national advertising time for the company's syndicated series,

including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and the new Swift

Justice With Nancy Grace. He also oversees integrated marketing, inventory

management and revenue forecasting.

He oversaw the company's upfront sales, which included

the final season of Oprah Winfrey's syndicated show.

"Paul is an excellent negotiator and

strategist," said John Nogawski, president of CBS Television

Distribution. "His expertise in marrying our great brands with the brands

of our clients in today's evolving marketplace is second to none."

Montoya was named executive VP when CBS

Paramount Domestic Television merged with King World to become CTD. He'd

been senior VP and general sales manager at CBS Paramount Advertiser services.

He joined Paramount after 10 years at Warner Brothers Domestic Television

Distribution.