Montoya Named President of Media Sales at CTD
CBS Television Distribution promoted Paul Montoya to
president of media sales.
Montoya had been executive VP, media sales. He succeeds
Steven Hirsch, who retired.
In his new post, Montoya is in charge of CBS Television
Distribution's sales offices in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, which
sell national advertising time for the company's syndicated series,
including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and the new Swift
Justice With Nancy Grace. He also oversees integrated marketing, inventory
management and revenue forecasting.
He oversaw the company's upfront sales, which included
the final season of Oprah Winfrey's syndicated show.
"Paul is an excellent negotiator and
strategist," said John Nogawski, president of CBS Television
Distribution. "His expertise in marrying our great brands with the brands
of our clients in today's evolving marketplace is second to none."
Montoya was named executive VP when CBS
Paramount Domestic Television merged with King World to become CTD. He'd
been senior VP and general sales manager at CBS Paramount Advertiser services.
He joined Paramount after 10 years at Warner Brothers Domestic Television
Distribution.
