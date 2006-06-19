Montel Launches Podcasts

CBS-Paramount Domestic Television’s The Montel Williams Show has entered the podcasting era, offering free commentary and original content on it Website, www.montelshow.com, starting June 26.

"Montel Anytime" will include commentary from the show's producers, follow-up interviews with guests and new material from Williams. It will also draw on the talk show's guest experts for advice.

Melanie McLaughlin, who executive-produces the show with Williams, says Montel is the first nationally syndicated daytime talk show to offer podcasts, which will be available each Monday and available for downloads to MP3 players.

The announcement coincides with this week’s Promax convention, for media promotion executives, in New York.

