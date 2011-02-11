Monte Carlo TV Festival Announces U.S. Award Nominees

The Monte Carlo Television Festival has announced that such U.S. dramas and comedies as Mad MenDexter and Glee will compete against a number of TV series from around the world for Golden Nymph awards at the 51st edition of the festival, which will take place between June 6th to 10th, 2011.

The Producer's Guild of America selected the U.S. nominees, which will compete with series from around the world in the drama and comedy categories. An international jury will award four Gold Nymphs for the Best International Producer, Best European Producer, Best Actor and Best Actress in each category.

In the drama category, the Producer's Guild selected Dexter (Showtime/CBS Studios International), Lost (Disney Media Distribution) and Mad Men (Lionsgate) as the U.S. nominees.

In the comedy category, 30 Rock (NBC Universal), Glee (Twentieth Century Fox and Bryan Murphy Television) and Modern Family (Twentieth Century Fox in association with Levitan Lloyd Productions) were nominated by the Guild.

"The Producers Guild is once again excited to contribute as a member of the pre-selection committee for this influential international festival," noted Vance Van Petten, executive director of the Producers Guild of America in a statement. "The six television series selected by the Guild represent the best of this past season and we look forward to the competition."