Monte-Carlo Television Festival Names Most Popular TV Programs

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival and Eurodata have announced the winners of the annual International Television Audience Awards during the 54th iteration of the event.

The Audience Awards were given to programs that had the highest ratings in 2013 across five continents around the world.

This year’s winners were CBS Studios International’s NCIS for drama, 20th Century Fox Television Distribution’s Modern Family for comedy and Bell-Phillip Television Productions’ The Bold and the Beautiful in soap and telenovela genre.

According to CBS, NCIS garnered more than 57.6 million viewers worldwide in 2013.

In a statement, NCIS star and executive producer Mark Harmon and executive producer Gary Glasberg noted that “as NCIS enters its 12th season, we couldn’t be happier to learn we’re now the #1 drama in the world. It’s no secret that determination and teamwork have allowed our cast and crew to continue to deliver a show we’re truly proud of.”