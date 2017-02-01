Montag Group Merges With IF Management

The Montag Group, which focuses on talent representation, consulting and media strategy, will merge with sports/news media talent firm IF Management.

Montag and IF will keep their names in the deal with the joint business operating out of White Plains, NY and New York City.

Formed by Sandy Montag, The Montag Group represents sports broadcasters, athletes and coaches. IF was founded by Steve Herz in 1996 and manages talent from companies including ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS News, CNN, Fox News and CNBC.