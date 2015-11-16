Monroe Upped to Nat Geo Global Networks CEO

National Geographic Partners announced the appointment of its senior leadership team, with Courteney Monroe, currently chief executive officer of National Geographic Channels U.S., to become CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, overseeing global programming, operations and marketing for the portfolio of National Geographic Channels around the world, including National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo People and Nat Geo Mundo. Monroe will also assume oversight of National Geographic Studios, the in-house television production facility that was previously part of National Geographic Ventures.

Monroe joined National Geographic Channels in 2012 from HBO, where she was executive VP, consumer marketing and digital platforms. She will continue to work closely with Fox Networks Group Chairman and CEO Peter Rice.

Last month, The National Geographic Society and 21st Century Fox expanded their partnership, with Fox owning 73% of the new company, called National Geographic Partners, and The National Geographic Society holding the rest.

Ward Platt, current chief operating officer of Fox International Channels and CEO of National Geographic Channels International, will assume the new post of COO of National Geographic Partners.

Jeffrey Schneider, currently executive VP of business and legal affairs for National Geographic Channels, will take the same title to National Geographic Partners.

Susan Goldberg, editor-in-chief of National Geographic magazine, will add the title of editorial director.

The appointments were made by National Geographic Partners CEO Declan Moore.

“Upon completing the transaction to form National Geographic Partners, we are thrilled to bring these incredibly talented executives to the senior leadership team,” Moore said. “National Geographic is one of the world’s most trusted brands, delivering unique and compelling storytelling of science, discovery and wonder to consumers for over a century. We’re excited to officially begin our journey to bring a new and integrated National Geographic experience to people worldwide.”

Additional appointments are expected.