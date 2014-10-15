Monroe, Ostroff, Schleiff Join NYC Television Week #NYCTVWK #TCS

National Geographic’s Courteney Monroe, Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Discovery Communications’s Henry Schleiff have joined the lineup at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ NYC Television Week.

The trio of execs will participate in the roundtable discussion “Defining Your Core Brand” at The Content Show Nov.12.

The Content Show, produced by B&C parent company NewBay Media, is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

NYC TV week will also feature editions of ongoing event series Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Monroe, who is currently CEO of National Geographic Channels U.S., oversees operations for all of National Geographic’s stateside networks, including National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO. Before joining Nat Geo in 2011, Monroe was executive VP of consumer marketing and digital platforms at Home Box Office, where she led marketing efforts for both HBO and Cinemax.

Ostroff serves as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, where she shepherds the development, production and distribution of Condé Nast’s TV, film and digital video properties. Until 2011, Ostroff helmed the CW Network, overseeing the channel’s launch, and before CW she led UPN Network.

Schleiff joined Discovery in 2009 and now works as group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, American Heroes Channel and Discovery Fit & Health, which will rebrand in January 2015 as Discovery Life Channel. Prior to Discovery, Schleiff helmed Crown Media Holdings, Inc., serving as president and CEO, and until 2006 was chairman and CEO of Court TV Network.

Moderated by Broadcasting & Cable Editor-in-Chief Melissa Grego, the programming executives will dive into successful strategies for defining and building network brands beyond the television set.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.