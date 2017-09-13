Monday Primetime Ratings: ‘Ninja Warrior’ Leads NBC

NBC was the top scorer in Monday’s ratings, which were delayed by Hurricane Irma. The network scored a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. American Ninja Warrior was up a tenth of a point at 1.6 while Midnight, Texas did a flat 0.7.



Some stations were tied up with reports on the hurricane.



ABC was next at 1.1/4. Bachelor in Paradise did a level 1.3 and To Tell the Truth a 0.7, down a tenth of a point from its last original airing.



CBS was at 0.9/3 with repeats.



Telemundo did a 0.7/2.



Fox rated a 0.6/2, with So You Think You Can Dance across prime. The show was flat.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



The CW scored a 0.2/1, with a Supergirl repeat, then Hooten & the Lady at a flat 0.2.