MollySims to Host Lifetime's 'Project Accessory'
Lifetime has named
actress/model Molly Sims as the host of its upcoming designing competition
series, Project Accessory.
The show will pit 12 designers against each other to see who can come up with the best
fashion accessories. Designer Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel
Foxman were also tapped as judges for the upcoming series. Lifestyle expert Eva
Lorenzotti will serve as a mentor to the contestants.
Sims, who is most
known for her modeling career, had a starring role in NBC's Las Vegas and was the host of
MTV's House of Style. She has also appeared in the films The Benchwarmers, Yes Man, The Pink Panther 2 and Fired Up.
Project
Accessory
is slated to premiere later this year, following Project Runway All Stars.
