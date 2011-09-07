MollySims to Host Lifetime's 'Project Accessory'

Lifetime has named

actress/model Molly Sims as the host of its upcoming designing competition

series, Project Accessory.

The show will pit 12 designers against each other to see who can come up with the best

fashion accessories. Designer Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel

Foxman were also tapped as judges for the upcoming series. Lifestyle expert Eva

Lorenzotti will serve as a mentor to the contestants.

Sims, who is most

known for her modeling career, had a starring role in NBC's Las Vegas and was the host of

MTV's House of Style. She has also appeared in the films The Benchwarmers, Yes Man, The Pink Panther 2 and Fired Up.

Project

Accessory

is slated to premiere later this year, following Project Runway All Stars.