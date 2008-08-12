Mogulettes Pique NBC’s Interest

NBC is developing a pilot script based on a concept by author Plum Sykes.

The show, Mogulettes, is a comedy about 20-something jet-setting female mini-moguls.

Sykes is the author of books including Bergdorf Blondes and The Debutante Divorcee.

Original Media is developing the show along with Sykes, and it tapped former Sex and the City writer Amy Harris to pen the pilot with Sykes.

The Philanthropist, another show by Original Media, was picked up by NBC for a February 2009 premiere, following Heroes.