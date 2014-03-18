'Modern Family's Levitan Re-Ups With 20th Century Fox TV

Steve Levitan has signed a new four-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

The new agreement will see the Modern Family cocreator continue as coshowrunner of the ABC sitcom, as well as develop new projects for the studio, which Levitan had been doing.

Levitan's tenure with the studio spans over 10 years.

"I'm lucky to be part of a hit comedy that even my kids seem to like and I care deeply about it finishing strong. I love all the wonderfully-insane people with whom I get to work," said Levitan. "Gary & Dana are the Jay Z & Beyonce of television executives. I see no reason to leave."

The move follows similar new deals cut for Modern Family executive producers Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. The ABC sitcom is currently in its fifth year and just debuted its first in cable syndication on USA in the fall.