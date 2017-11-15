‘Modern Family,’ ‘Turn’ Grab Viewers’ Attention in 3d Quarter

As the new fall TV season revved up, ABC’s comedy Modern Family drew the most attention from viewers, according to a new third quarter report from research company TVision.

Among the broadcast shows that premiered toward the end of the quarter, CBS’s Young Sheldon, ABC,’s The Good Doctor and CBS’s Me, Myself and I, finished in the Top 10 overall, along with the return of Will & Grace on NBC.

NBC’s big hit, This is Us, which made its much anticipated return on September 26, finished outside the top 10.

Among cable programs the top show was AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies. Other top cable shows included TLC’s My Giant Life, Travel Channel’s Food Paradise, FX’s Better Things and Food Network’s Chopped Junior.

The most attention getting brands in the quarter were Bounce, Land Rover, Annapurna Pictures, GMC and Focus Features.

The top individual commercials were spots for Yoplait’s Go-Gurt, Blue Emu, GoDaddy, Kohl’s and the U.S. Army.

TVision generates its Attention Index by measuring how long a viewer’s eyes are on the screen, compared to how long they’re in the room while the TV is on.

It also calculates a Creative Attention Score that measures a commercial’s ability to break through, taking into account the other spots in a pod.

“The rankings of most attention-grabbing programs, commercials, and brands showcase how TV networks and advertisers can use AI to evaluate the quality of the audience watching a specific program and CAS to measure a commercial’s ability to break through from its surrounding content,” says Mark Green, chief strategy officer for TVision Insights, in the report.