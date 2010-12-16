'Modern Family' Tops SAG Awards Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its picks for its annual

ceremony Thursday morning, and critical darling Modern Family topped the TV category with four nominations.

In addition to a nod for best ensemble in a comedy series

and honors for Ty Burrell and Sofia Vergara, SAG gave Ed O'Neill his first

nomination for his role on the show.

30 Rock and Glee were well represented in the comedy

categories with three noms apiece, and The

Office and first-time nominee Hot in

Cleveland rounded out the best ensemble group.

There were no surprises in the drama category, with Mad Men topping the series with three

nominations for best ensemble and actors Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss. Dexter, The Good Wife, The Closer and Boardwalk Empire, in its first awards

season, filled out the best ensemble list, each scoring two nominations

overall.

The 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will

be telecast live on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. The

full list of primetime television nominees is below:

Male Actor in a Drama

Series: Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk

Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad),

Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hugh Laurie (House)

Female Actor in a Drama

Series: Glenn Close (Damages),

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU),

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife),

Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Kyra

Sedgwick (The Closer)

Ensemble in a Drama

Series:Boardwalk Empire, The Closer,

Dexter, The Good Wife, Mad Men

Male Actor in a

Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin (30 Rock),

Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Steve

Carell (The Office), Chris Colfer (Glee), Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)

Female Actor in a

Comedy Series: Edie Falco (Nurse

Jackie), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jane

Lynch (Glee), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Betty White (Hot in Cleveland)

Ensemble in a Comedy

Series:30 Rock, Glee, Hot in Cleveland, Modern

Family, The Office

Male Actor in a TV

Movie or Miniseries: John Goodman (You

Don't Know Jack), Al Pacino (You

Don't Know Jack), Dennis Quaid (The

Special Relationship), Edgar Ramirez (Carlos),

Patrick Stewart (Macbeth)

Female Actor in a TV

Movie or Miniseries: Claire Danes (Temple

Grandin), Catherine O'Hara (Temple

Grandin), Julia Ormond (Temple

Grandin), Winona Ryder (When Love is

Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story), Susan Sarandon (You Don't Know Jack)