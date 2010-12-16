'Modern Family' Tops SAG Awards Nominations
The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its picks for its annual
ceremony Thursday morning, and critical darling Modern Family topped the TV category with four nominations.
In addition to a nod for best ensemble in a comedy series
and honors for Ty Burrell and Sofia Vergara, SAG gave Ed O'Neill his first
nomination for his role on the show.
30 Rock and Glee were well represented in the comedy
categories with three noms apiece, and The
Office and first-time nominee Hot in
Cleveland rounded out the best ensemble group.
There were no surprises in the drama category, with Mad Men topping the series with three
nominations for best ensemble and actors Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss. Dexter, The Good Wife, The Closer and Boardwalk Empire, in its first awards
season, filled out the best ensemble list, each scoring two nominations
overall.
The 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will
be telecast live on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. The
full list of primetime television nominees is below:
Male Actor in a Drama
Series: Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk
Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad),
Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Hugh Laurie (House)
Female Actor in a Drama
Series: Glenn Close (Damages),
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU),
Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife),
Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Kyra
Sedgwick (The Closer)
Ensemble in a Drama
Series:Boardwalk Empire, The Closer,
Dexter, The Good Wife, Mad Men
Male Actor in a
Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin (30 Rock),
Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Steve
Carell (The Office), Chris Colfer (Glee), Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Female Actor in a
Comedy Series: Edie Falco (Nurse
Jackie), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jane
Lynch (Glee), Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Betty White (Hot in Cleveland)
Ensemble in a Comedy
Series:30 Rock, Glee, Hot in Cleveland, Modern
Family, The Office
Male Actor in a TV
Movie or Miniseries: John Goodman (You
Don't Know Jack), Al Pacino (You
Don't Know Jack), Dennis Quaid (The
Special Relationship), Edgar Ramirez (Carlos),
Patrick Stewart (Macbeth)
Female Actor in a TV
Movie or Miniseries: Claire Danes (Temple
Grandin), Catherine O'Hara (Temple
Grandin), Julia Ormond (Temple
Grandin), Winona Ryder (When Love is
Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story), Susan Sarandon (You Don't Know Jack)
