'Modern Family,' 'Mom' Actors in Voya Campaign

Emmy Award winning actors Allison Janney of Mom and Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family star in new commercials from Voya Financial that debut Monday.

Voya, formerly known as ING, is in the middle of a $100 million “Orange Money” campaign to build its awareness among Americans planning financially for retirement.

The Janney spot will air first, including an appearance during Mom on Jan 7. The Ferguson spot debuts later this winter.

The company says the commercials will air on CBS, ABC, NBC and news, sports and lifestyle cable networks including ESPN, CNN, Fox News, CNBC, HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel.

The spots will be used as digital and mobile videos and the campaign will have social and search components.

Voya will also sponsor financial segments on ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS This Morning.

Voya expects the integrated campaign to deliver more than 1.8 billion impressions in 2016.

"As a company building an exciting new brand, we want consumers to know who we are and that Voya can help them plan, invest and protect their savings so they can get ready to retire better,” said Ann Glover, chief marketing officer at Voya. “We want to change the way people think about retirement. Enlisting the talents of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Allison Janney in our new commercials helps us share this message in a creative and memorable way that resonates with our brand mission and personality.”

The campaign launched in 2013 and features Orange money that has been folded to produce origami animals Vern the rabbit and Val the squirrel, a metaphor for retirement planning behavior. Val appears with Janney in the first new spot.