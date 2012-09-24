'Modern Family,' 'Homeland' Take Top Emmy Honors

In a night full of repeat wins, Showtime's rookie drama Homeland

was the newcomer at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los

Angeles on Sunday, taking the statue for outstanding drama series and ending Mad

Men's quest for a record fifth consecutive win in the category.

It was Showtime's first best series Emmy win ever. Both

series stars won for lead actor and actress in a drama series, respectively,

with Claire Danes recognized for her portrayal of a bipolar CIA officer and

Damian Lewis besting a field that included three-time category winner Bryan

Cranston of Breaking Bad andperennial nominee Jon Hamm of Mad

Men.

"I don't really believe in judging art, but thought I'd show

up just in case," Lewis said in his acceptance speech.

Homeland also took

the Emmy for outstanding writing in a drama series for the pilot episode

written by cocreators Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa.

Emmy favorite Modern Family was again a big winner,

earning its third consecutive outstanding comedy series Emmy.

Eric Stonestreet won his second outstanding supporting actor

in a comedy series for his role as Cam Tucker on the ABC sitcom. Stonestreet,

who previously took the award in 2010, beat out fellow cast members Ed O'Neill,

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell as well as New Girl's Max Greenfield

and Saturday Night Live's Bill Hader.

Modern Family's Julie Bowen

repeated for her role as the Dunphy family matriarch, winning for outstanding supporting actress over her

castmate Sofia Vergara, The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, Desperate

Housewives' Kathryn Joosten, Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever and

Kristen Wiig of SNL.

Cocreator Steven Levitan also received a nod for outstanding

directing in a comedy series. The Mod Fam helmer joked in his acceptance

speech "I want to thank me for hiring me as a director when no one else would."

Continuing in comedy, Two and a Half Men'sJon Cryer, who previously

won in the supporting actor category in 2009, took his first award for lead

actor in a comedy series, beating out last year's honoree, The Big Bang

Theory'sJim Parsons, as well as 30 Rock'sAlec

Baldwin, House of Lies' Don Cheadle, Louie's Louis C.K.

and Curb Your Enthusiasm'sLarry David.

Comedy veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for lead actress in a

comedy series for her role as a female vice president on HBO's Veep, and

said of her win: "People say this is a comedy, but I don't see anything funny

about me being vice president of the United States."

Louis C.K., who was nominated for a record seven Emmys this

year, took home two awards, for outstanding writing in a comedy series for FX's Louie

and the Emmy for variety special for his stand-up show Louis C.K.: Live at

the Beacon Theater.

On the drama side, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul won

his second Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of a

meth manufacturer on the AMC series. Paul thanked his costar and fellow nominee

Giancarlo Esposito as well as series creator Vince Gilligan and the rest of the

writing staff, to whom he said,"Thank you so much for not killing me

off."

Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith, who won last year in

the miniseries category, repeated for supporting actress in a drama series for

her scene-stealing role as the Dowager Countess. She beat out Downton's Joanne

Froggatt, Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn, The Good Wife'sArchie

Panjabi and Christine Baranski and Mad Men's Christina Hendricks.

In another repeat win, CBS' The Amazing Race took its

ninth Emmy for outstanding reality-competition program, over ABC's Dancing

With the Stars, Lifetime's Project Runway, Fox's So You

Think You Can Dance, Bravo's Top Chef and NBC's The Voice.

And in the first year in category history that Survivor's

Jeff Probst was not nominated for outstanding reality host, Dancing With the

Stars' Tom Bergeron instead won the top prize, beating out So You

Think You Can Dance's Cat Deeley, The Amazing Race's Phil

Keoghan, American Idol's Ryan Seacrest and Betty White of Betty

White's Off Their Rockers.

"I want to thank Jeff Probst for not being nominated. That

helped," Bergeron said playfully in his speech.

Comedy Central's The Daily Showwith Jon Stewart

took home its 10th consecutive statue for outstanding variety, music

or comedy series. Stewart accepted the award and thanked fellow nominees The

Colbert Report, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,

Real Time With Bill Maher, and Saturday Night Live.

The HBO movie Game Change was the big winner in the

miniseries/movie category, taking home four awards, for outstanding miniseries,

writing, directing and star Julianne Moore, who was honored for her portrayal

of vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin during the 2008 election.

"I feel so validated because Sarah Palin gave me a big

thumbs down," Moore said of her win and its controversial reception in the political community.

The FX miniseries American Horror Story, nominated

for 17 Emmys, received its sole win of the night for supporting actress Jessica

Lange, who thanked creator Ryan Murphy, "who made me more promises than any man

I'd ever met before and they all came to pass."

Tom Berenger took the corresponding supporting actor nod for

History's western miniseries Hatfields & McCoys with costar Kevin

Costner taking the Emmy for lead actor in a miniseries or TV movie.