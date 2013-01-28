‘Modern Family,' ‘Downton Abbey' Earn Top SAG Award Honors
ABC's Modern Family
earned its third consecutive win for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series
and PBS' Masterpiece: Downton Abbey
its first for ensemble in a drama series at the 19th Annual Screen
Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
Unlike in years past, no one network dominated the TV
awards. NBC's 30 Rock was the most
honored program heading into its series finale, with stars Alec Baldwin and
Tina Fey both taking home statues for actor in a comedy series. It was
Baldwin's seventh consecutive win for playing network suit Jack Donaghy while
Fey was honored for the fourth time.
HBO, who last year won five awards, this year took just two.
Julianne Moore won for female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for Game Change while Game of Thrones again took stunt ensemble honors in the category
announced before the start of the telecast.
Actor in a drama series nods went to Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston (a first-time winner) and Homeland's Claire Danes, who repeated
for her portrayal of bipolar ex-CIA agent Carrie Matthison.
Kevin Costner won for male actor in a TV movie or miniseries
for History's Hatfields & McCoys
and Baldwin presented the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dick Van
Dyke.
