‘Modern Family,' ‘Downton Abbey' Earn Top SAG Award Honors

ABC's Modern Family

earned its third consecutive win for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series

and PBS' Masterpiece: Downton Abbey

its first for ensemble in a drama series at the 19th Annual Screen

Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Unlike in years past, no one network dominated the TV

awards. NBC's 30 Rock was the most

honored program heading into its series finale, with stars Alec Baldwin and

Tina Fey both taking home statues for actor in a comedy series. It was

Baldwin's seventh consecutive win for playing network suit Jack Donaghy while

Fey was honored for the fourth time.

HBO, who last year won five awards, this year took just two.

Julianne Moore won for female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for Game Change while Game of Thrones again took stunt ensemble honors in the category

announced before the start of the telecast.

Actor in a drama series nods went to Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston (a first-time winner) and Homeland's Claire Danes, who repeated

for her portrayal of bipolar ex-CIA agent Carrie Matthison.

Kevin Costner won for male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

for History's Hatfields & McCoys

and Baldwin presented the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dick Van

Dyke.