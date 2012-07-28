‘Modern Family' Cast Resolves Salary Dispute

The six adult cast members of Modern Family have resolved their salary renegotiation with 20

Century Fox Television, a studio spokesman confirmed late Friday.

With the deal done for a salary

increase, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric

Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara have also dropped the lawsuit they filed earlier

this week against 20th TV.

News of the closed deal broke during

ABC's party at the TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles, where Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan told reporters that filming

on the fourth season was scheduled to begin on Monday on a pilot episode that

he will direct.

The cast renegotiation was a main topic

at ABC's executive session with Paul Lee earlier Friday, with Lee saying he was"optimistic" for a resolution with the stars of its top-rated comedy.