‘Modern Family' Cast Resolves Salary Dispute
The six adult cast members of Modern Family have resolved their salary renegotiation with 20
Century Fox Television, a studio spokesman confirmed late Friday.
With the deal done for a salary
increase, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric
Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara have also dropped the lawsuit they filed earlier
this week against 20th TV.
News of the closed deal broke during
ABC's party at the TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles, where Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan told reporters that filming
on the fourth season was scheduled to begin on Monday on a pilot episode that
he will direct.
The cast renegotiation was a main topic
at ABC's executive session with Paul Lee earlier Friday, with Lee saying he was"optimistic" for a resolution with the stars of its top-rated comedy.
