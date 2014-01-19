'Modern Family,' 'Breaking Bad' Earn Top SAG Award Honors

The cast of ABC's Modern Family took home its fourth consecutive Actor for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series and AMC's Breaking Bad won its first outstanding ensemble in a drama series at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

HBO dominated this year's awards, garnering four awards. The premium cabler swept the TV movie or miniseries category with Helen Mirren earning the best performance by a female for her work in Phil Spector. Michael Douglas won for his portrayal of Liberace in Behind the Candelabra. Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus received the best female in a comedy series statue. The fourth award for the network went to Game of Thrones for outstanding stunt performance, which was handed out before the start of the telecast.

Bryan Cranston took home his second outstanding actor in a drama series award for his performance in the penultimate season of AMC's Breaking Bad. Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith, who wasn't able to make it to the awards show, received the nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Modern Family's Ty Burrell won for male actor in a comedy series, earning the show a total of two wins for the night.

Rita Moreno received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, accepting the honor with a song and a dance.