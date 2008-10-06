MNT Sees Record Ratings With Wrasslin'
MyNetworkTV said Monday that the debut of its Friday night wrestling show was the most-watched program ever on the network.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which moved over from The CW this season, drew 3.2 million viewers 2-plus and generated a whopping 233% increase in its 18-49 audience, said MNT.
Not surprisingly, the show did particularly well with male demos, registering record numbers with men 18-34 (a 1.2 rating, tops among all networks, says MNT) and in men 18-49 (a 1.3 rating).
MyNetworkTV Chief Greg Mediel had predicted the show would be a “promotional locomotive” the likes of which his network had not seen before.
