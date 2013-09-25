MNF: Broncos-Raiders Brings Homes 13.9M Viewers

Peyton Manning's pillaging of the Oakland Raiders played out before just under 14 million viewers on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

ESPN's Sept. 23 telecast of Denver's 37-21 averaged an 8.9 U.S. rating, 10.3 million households and 13.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. Coverage peaked from 9:45 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 10.7 rating.

MNF pushed ESPN to the top of the TV charts – cable and broadcast – in all key male demos and persons 18 to 34 and 18 to 49. The MNF game ranked as the top telecast of the night across cable and broadcast in households, all the key male demos and persons 18 to 34 and 18 to 49. The football game trailed only the two-hour season premiere of NBC's The Voice, which averaged 14.98 million viewers, as the most-watched show on TV on Monday night.

Through three weeks and four games, MNF has averaged an 8.9 rating, 10.3 million households and just under 14.1 million viewers in 2013, increases of 3%, 5% and 5%, respectively, over the same period in 2012.

