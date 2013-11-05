MNF: Bears-Packers Ties as Season's Top Telecast

The Chicago Bears' 27-20 victory over an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers tied Monday Night Football's best rating of the season with a 10.1 U.S. rating.

The NFC North battle tied with the MNF season-opening game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, and was slightly under its 16.5 million viewers with 16.1 million.

The game helped ESPN win the night among all networks – broadcast or cable – among viewers, households and all key male and adult demos.

In Chicago, the game delivered a 20.3 rating on ESPN and a 13.7 on WCIU, for a combined 34.0 rating in the market. In Milwaukee, the game delivered a 13.9 rating on ESPN and a 36.4 on WISN, for a combined 50.3 rating in the market.

Through nine weeks (10 games), ESPN's Monday Night Football slate is pacing slightly higher than 2012 with a 8.5 U.S. rating and 13.4 million viewers.