Mnet Inks Carriage Deal With Comcast

Asian-themed entertainment network Mnet has reached a carriage deal with Comcast that will give the upstart channel digital basic carriage in several major Comcast systems.

The move is the first for Comcast as part of its mandate to launch several minority- targeted networks related to its merger deal with NBC Universal.

The distribution deal expands the network's existing relationship with the MSO to include distribution in Comcast's Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Sacremento systems by Sept. 2001, according to network officials.

