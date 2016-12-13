MMTC Names Rikin Thakker VP of Telecom & Spectrum

Dr. Rikin Thakker, cofounder and senior advisor at RF Academics, has joined the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC) as VP of telecommunications and spectrum policy.

Thakker will help shape MMTC policy positions and gauge the impact of telecom policy on minorities and women. MMTC is focused on bridging the digital divide so diverse entrepreneurs can share in the promise of advanced telecommunications.

Thakker will be the lead content developer in MMTC's joint Department of Labor contract (with the National Urban League and Wireless Infrastructure Association) to connect unemployed and underemployed minorities with apprenticeships in telecom infrastructure.

"We can promise great things in the coming year and beyond as MMTC continues to grow and increase our impact in media, telecom, and high tech at both the national policy and community levels," said MMTC president Kim Keenan.