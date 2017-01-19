MMTC Names Digital Policy Director

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC) has named Ananda Leeke as its new director of digital policy and engagement.

Leeke comes from the Digital Sisterhood Network, an online community and channel, which she started.

In her new role, Leeke will develop digital strategy and help shape policy positions on media, telecom and tech and their impact on communities of color.

“She is key to MMTC’s ability to both broaden and solidify more effective engagement with our stakeholders at both the grassroots and policy levels," said MMTC president Kim Keenan.

Leeke is a graduate of Morgan State, with a law degree from Howard and a Masters in securities and financial regulation from Georgetown.