MLS Reaches Agreement for New CBA

Major League Soccer’s 20th anniversary season will kick off on time.

The domestic futbol circuit and Major League Soccer Players Union reached an agreement in principle Wednesday night on a new five-year pact that includes among other things, limited free agency, a first for the single-structure entity, and increased minimum salaries.

The agreement, which is expected to be formally ratified Thursday and detailed during a press conference, ensures that UniMas and Univision Deportes Network will become the first Spanish-language services to open up a major U.S. sports league’s season, when they simulcast the defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy hosting the Chicago Fire at 10 p.m. (ET).

