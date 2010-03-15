MLB.com Series Jumping To MLB Network

MLB.com's longest-running original program, Fantasy 411,

will make the leap to television on MLB Network

The cable channel will televise a two-hour special, MLB.com Fantasy 411 Draft Preview, March 21

at 8 p.m. The network will also simulcast the daily web series Fantasy 411

at 5 p.m. throughout the season beginning April 6.

The special, hosted by Harold Reynolds and Greg Amsinger of

MLB Network and Cory Schwartz and Mike Siano of MLB.com, will provide in-depth

analysis and strategy for fantasy baseball fans looking for a bargain in their

draft.

The series gives fans updates on key fantasy players and

provides analysis on what to look out for in the day ahead.