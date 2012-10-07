MLB Wildcard Round Draws 4.6M Viewers to TBS

TBS' coverage of Major League Baseball's first-ever Wildcard Round averaged 4.6 million total viewers.

Individually, the St. Louis Cardinals-Atlanta Braves matchup averaged a 3.3 overnight rating (starting at 5 p.m. ET), and the Baltimore Orioles-Texas Rangers contest, which began at roughly 8:30 p.m ET. averaged a 4.1 overnight rating.

TBS' coverage of the first day of the Division Series on Saturday averaged 3.1 million total viewers across its Athletics-Tigers/Reds-Giants doubleheader. That is up 8% from the last year's first day.

Over the first two days of the 2012 MLB Postseason, TBS' averaged 3.9 million viewers, up 29% over the first two days last season.