MLB Scores Big With WBC Battle between U.S.-Dominican Republic

The U.S. wound up on the wrong end of ninth-inning rally by the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic Thursday night, but MLB Network scored its most-watched, non-postseason telecast.

MLB Network's coverage of the DR's 3-1 win that puts the U.S. on the cusp of elimination averaged 883,000 viewers on March 14, surpassing the 760,000 who watched the U.S.-Canada matchup in pool play on March 10.

The U.S. plays Puerto Rico on March 15 at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals and the loser going home.