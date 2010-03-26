MLB Rebrands XM Radio Channel to MLB Network Radio
By Alex Weprin
Just a few weeks before the start of the 2010 season, Major
League Baseball is rebranding its MLB Home Plate channel on XM Satellite Radio
as MLB Network Radio.
In addition to the new name, the channel will simulcast a
number of MLB Network programs, including its nightly studio program MLB
Tonight. The daytime lineup of talk programming will remain unchanged.
The move expands the MLB Network brand beyond the television
network, and gives listeners to the channel an opportunity to sample MLB
Network programming in the car or on the go.
"When fans are in their cars and can't watch MLB Network on
TV, they can tune into our programming on satellite radio," said Tony Petitti,
president and CEO of MLB Network, in a statement. "It's important for us to
continue to raise awareness about MLB Network's programming and deep roster of
on-air talent as we enter our second regular season on the air."
MLB Network Radio will remain on XM channel 175, and Sirius
channel 210.
