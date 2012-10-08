MLB Network's First Playoff Telecast Drives In Record Viewership

MLB Network's first foray into postseason baseball helped drive the network to record viewership.

A record 1.3 million viewers tuned in to Sunday's Detroit Tigers' 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Game Two of the American League Division Series, an increase of 107% over its previous high. The game also scored the net's highest-ever coverage rating with a 1.3, 63% higher than its previous best (June 8, 2010 debut of Stephen Strasburg). The game was also the highest-rated game telecast in both the Detroit and Oakland/San Francisco markets.

MLB Network will air the third game of the Washington Nationals-St. Louis Cardinals series on Wednesday, to finish out its postseason slate. Bob Costas will be serving as play-by-play announcer, his first playoff call since 2000.