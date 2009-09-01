MLB Network, TBS Add Pennant Race Games

MLB Network and TBS will televise additional games in September, featuring teams vying for playoff spots.

TBS will air the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees matchup on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. The cable network already programs a weekly game on Sunday afternoons, and will also be kicking off the playoffs with its division series coverage beginning October 7.

MLB Network, which already has rights to Thursday and Saturday evening games, will add a third weekly game on Tuesday evenings, as well as two games on Labor Day, September 7.

The Labor Day games feature the Boston Red Sox taking on the Chicago White Sox at 2 p.m., and the New York Yankees facing the Tampa Bay Rays at 7 p.m. Other games on September 15, 22 and 29 will be decided at a later date depending on which teams are in contention.

"As the pennant races heat up in September, we are giving our fans around the country more of an opportunity to see games that will go a long way in deciding who will be playing in October," said Tim Brosnan, executive vice president of business for Major League Baseball.