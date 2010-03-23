MLB Network Targets Fox's Chris Rose

The MLB Network may be expanding its roster once again, as the league-run network is in talks with Fox's Chris Rose about an on-air role. Rose, who is expected to function as a studio host, would maintain his position with Fox Sports as well.

Rose is a versatile on-air presence for Fox Sports, including roles as a host on the network's baseball coverage and as a play-by-play voice for its football coverage. He also formerly hosted Fox Sports Net's long running Best Damned Sports Show Period.

The move would reunite Rose with current MLB Network senior VP of production John Entz, who formerly ran production for Best Damned.

The move continues a busy off-season for the MLB Network, which most recently added newly-retired pitcher John Smoltz to its roster. The network has been talking with multiple on-air personalities about replacing Victor Rojas, who left to join the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim broadcast team.

This would not be the first sharing agreement between the MLB Network and News Corp. this off-season, as the net and Fox Business Network announced a talent and news sharing partnership earlier in March.