MLB Network Slides Into Dish
Dish network announced Thursday night that it has added MLB Network to its channel lineup.
The
24-hour baseball network will be available on channel 153 to customers
who subscribe to one of Dish Network's America's Top 200, Dish Latino
Dos or MultiSport packages.
"With
the pennant races heating up, Dish Network brings our customers
wall-to-wall baseball coverage and MLB games in HD on MLB Network," said
Dave Shull, senior VP of programming for Dish Network. "The addition of
MLB Network makes Dish Network the place for fans to follow their
favorite teams into the postseason and keep up with the latest
information on all 30 Major League Baseball clubs."
"We
are excited to bring MLB Network and our award-winning high definition
programming to Dish Network's customers," said Tony Petitti, president
and CEO of MLB Network. "We have experienced an incredible year of
growth and this partnership is in line with our goal to make MLB Network
available as widely as possible."
MLB Network debuted on Dish Thursday night with coverage of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game.
