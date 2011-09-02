MLB Network Slides Into Dish

Dish network announced Thursday night that it has added MLB Network to its channel lineup.

The

24-hour baseball network will be available on channel 153 to customers

who subscribe to one of Dish Network's America's Top 200, Dish Latino

Dos or MultiSport packages.

"With

the pennant races heating up, Dish Network brings our customers

wall-to-wall baseball coverage and MLB games in HD on MLB Network," said

Dave Shull, senior VP of programming for Dish Network. "The addition of

MLB Network makes Dish Network the place for fans to follow their

favorite teams into the postseason and keep up with the latest

information on all 30 Major League Baseball clubs."

"We

are excited to bring MLB Network and our award-winning high definition

programming to Dish Network's customers," said Tony Petitti, president

and CEO of MLB Network. "We have experienced an incredible year of

growth and this partnership is in line with our goal to make MLB Network

available as widely as possible."

MLB Network debuted on Dish Thursday night with coverage of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game.