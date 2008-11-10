MLB Network Signs Carriage Deal With FIOS

MLB Network has signed a carriage deal with Verizon’s FIOS television service, the network said Monday. As a result of the agreement, Verizon customers who subscribe to the “essentials” and Extreme HD” packages will receive MLB Network on channel 86 when it premieres January 1, and in high-definition on channel 586.

The deal now gives MLB Network carriage deals with 43 operators, reaching approximately 50 million homes on digital basic or equivalent tiers.

Verizon FIOS will also offer the MLB Extra innings package to customers as part of the agreement with Major League Baseball.