MLB Network Sets Total-Day, Regular-Season Records

MLB Network has gotten off to a fast start with the 2014 campaign, as the 70 million-subscriber service scored the two top weeks in total-day delivery during the regular season in its history.

The service set a regular-season record from March 31 through April 6, averaging 130,000 on a total-day basis, according to Nielsen data. That mark fell the following week, with MLBN scoring 142,000 watchers on average from April 7 through April 13.

Last week’s delivery was boosted by its April 10 primetime performance, which averaged 487,000 watchers, driven in large part by its MLB Network Showcase presentation of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. That marked MLBN’s second-best primetime performance of the second quarter behind the 536,000 daypart watchers on April 1. Most of the April Fool’s night audience saw the Bronx Bombers lose to the Houston Astros.

