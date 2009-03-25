MLB Network Sets Game Schedule

MLB Network has set its Thursday Night Baseball schedule for April and May. The new season will kick off on the net April 9 at 7 p.m. with the Milwaukee Brewers facing off against the San Francisco Giants. Matt Vasgersian and Joe Magrane will handle the play by play.

Bob Costas will be back in the baseball broadcast booth for the New York Yankees home opener April 16 at 1 p.m. Joining Costas to open the new Yankee Stadium will be Harold Reynolds and Jim Kaat.

Costas will be back in the booth May 7, as the New York Mets take on their rivals the Philadelphia Phillies in their new stadium, Citi Field.

"It's important for MLB Network right from the start to establish a national footprint with live games, and we've done that with this Thursday night package to complement our ambitious nightly studio show, MLB Tonight," said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLB Network, in a statement. "We're very excited about the mix of games we'll show in the first two months, and think fans will continue to appreciate the versatility of our on-air talent as they transition seamlessly between the studio and the broadcast booth."

The full April/May schedule is below.

April 9 7:00 p.m. Brewers @ Giants Matt Vasgersian & Joe Magrane

April 16 1:00 p.m. Indians @ Yankees Bob Costas, Harold Reynolds & Jim Kaat

April 16 8:00 p.m. Blue Jays @ Twins Victor Rojas & Dan Plesac

April 23 8:00 p.m. Dodgers @ Astros Matt Vasgersian & Joe Magrane

April 30 7:00 p.m. Red Sox @ Rays Victor Rojas & Joe Magrane

May 7 7:00 p.m. Phillies @ Mets Bob Costas & Al Leiter

May 14 8:00 p.m. Orioles @ Royals TBD

May 21 8:00 p.m. Cubs @ Cardinals TBD