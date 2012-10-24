MLB Network to Carry World Baseball Classic

MLB Network was

announced Tuesday as the exclusive English-language telecast partner for the

World Baseball Classic. The league-owned network's rights are for the next two tournaments

in 2013 and 2017.





The 2013 version will take place from March 2-19, 2013, and

will feature an expanded 28-team field. The WBC was created in 2005 in response

to the International Olympic Committee's decision to remove baseball from the

list of Summer Olympic events. It is sanctioned by International Baseball

Federation and is organized partly by the MLB and MLBPA. The first tournament

was held in 2006.





MLB Network will premiere a World Baseball Classic

promotional spot during its World Series coverage, which begin Wednesday.





"The World Baseball Classic is the premier

international baseball competition and acquiring the exclusive rights to the

2013 and 2017 tournaments continues MLB Network's goal of acquiring premium

exclusive content to help grow the network and serve baseball fans," said

MLB Network president and CEO Tony Petitti.