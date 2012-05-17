MLB Network will air playoff games for the first time in its history this fall.

Major

League Baseball's expanded postseason has created an opportunity for

the league-owned network to add a pair of playoff games to its slate.

MLB Network will air two games of the Divisional Round -- which is now

the second round of the playoffs -- and TBS gets coverage of both

Wildcard Round games.

MLB Network gets those games for both the 2012 and 2013 postseason.

"We

applaud Major League Baseball on their decision to expand postseason

eligibility and we're excited to build upon our long-standing

partnership with MLB by adding these highly anticipated exclusive Wildcard games to our postseason coverage on TBS," said David Levy,

president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting

System, Inc. "We believe the additional single-elimination Wildcard

spots will build upon the popularity of the sport and will serve as a

great launching pad for our Division Series and ALCS coverage on TBS."

MLB

expanded its postseason to add two extra teams from both the American

and National league, giving each two wildcard teams. Those teams will

face off in a one-game playoff to advance to the Division Round.

"The new format will create two compelling Wildcard match-ups for fans

that will begin our postseason with unprecedented pressure and

implications," said MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. "We are confident that

TBS will provide outstanding coverage and promotion of the games. I am

also very pleased that this arrangement allows for MLB Network to air postseason games for the first time. MLB Network has done a remarkable

job with its live game coverage and I am certain that its extraordinary

work will continue as it produces postseason games."