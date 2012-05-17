MLB Network to Air Postseason Games
MLB Network will air playoff games for the first time in its history this fall.
Major
League Baseball's expanded postseason has created an opportunity for
the league-owned network to add a pair of playoff games to its slate.
MLB Network will air two games of the Divisional Round -- which is now
the second round of the playoffs -- and TBS gets coverage of both
Wildcard Round games.
MLB Network gets those games for both the 2012 and 2013 postseason.
"We
applaud Major League Baseball on their decision to expand postseason
eligibility and we're excited to build upon our long-standing
partnership with MLB by adding these highly anticipated exclusive Wildcard games to our postseason coverage on TBS," said David Levy,
president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting
System, Inc. "We believe the additional single-elimination Wildcard
spots will build upon the popularity of the sport and will serve as a
great launching pad for our Division Series and ALCS coverage on TBS."
MLB
expanded its postseason to add two extra teams from both the American
and National league, giving each two wildcard teams. Those teams will
face off in a one-game playoff to advance to the Division Round.
"The new format will create two compelling Wildcard match-ups for fans
that will begin our postseason with unprecedented pressure and
implications," said MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. "We are confident that
TBS will provide outstanding coverage and promotion of the games. I am
also very pleased that this arrangement allows for MLB Network to air postseason games for the first time. MLB Network has done a remarkable
job with its live game coverage and I am certain that its extraordinary
work will continue as it produces postseason games."
