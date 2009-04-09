MLB Network Adds Saturday Games

MLB Network is doubling the number of live games it will televise this season, adding weekly Saturday night games to its lineup.

The network already has the rights to the Thursday night broadcast window. As is the case there, games will be blacked out in their local markets and replaced with alternate programming.

The new games will also allow MLB Network to feature 24 of the 30 clubs on the channel within the first seven weeks of the season. The network made a commitment to the team’s owners before launch that it would feature every team as part of its games package.

“Adding these Saturday night games will allow us to further our commitment to showcase all 30 Major League clubs at the national level,” said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLB Network, in a statement. “Having two national games each week will also help us augment our already robust MLB Tonight studio programming.”

MLB Tonight will provide in-game updates as well as analysis following the game, though it will likely be a more low-key affair than the weeknight programming.

The first Saturday night game will be April 11, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.