MLB Network Adds Leiter, Reynolds To Team

MLB Network is adding to its studio team. Joining anchor Matt Vasgersian is YES Network color commentator Al Leiter and SNY analyst Harold Reynolds, as well as reporters Hazel Mae and Trenni Kusnierek.

The new team will appear on MLB Tonight, the nightly studio show, as well as Hot Stove, the nightly off-season studio show.

Leiter is former pitcher for the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, among other teams, and has been working for Yankees-owned YES the last three seasons. He will continue to work for YES even with his new deal with MLB Network.

Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Reynolds spent 11 years as an analyst for ESPN, and started work for MLB.com in 2007, in 2008 he also provided on-air analysis for New York Mets-owned SNY.

Mae had been the lead anchor on SportsDesk and host of the Red Sox week-in-review show for New England Sports Network (NESN).

Kusnierek had been a member of the Milwaukee Brewers broadcast team.

“The high caliber of on-air talent that we have been able to secure will ensure that our fans will enjoy informative and entertaining telecasts,” said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MLB Network, announcing the additions. “All of the MLB Network personalities have extensive experience covering Major League Baseball and that background will enrich MLB Tonight, Hot Stove, and MLB Network as a whole.”