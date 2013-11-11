MLB, MTV Partner On Weekly MTV2 Series

Major League Baseball and MTV have agreed to a multi-year, cross-platform partnership on Monday that will include a weekly series on MTV2 next year.

The 30-episode series, which will premiere next April in conjunction with the new MLB season, will showcase athletes' lives off the field. The weekly series will be filmed at the MLB Fan Cave in New York and will be executive produced by Boston Red Sox slugger and World Series MVP David Ortiz and Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen.

The series will air on MTV's male-targeted sister network MTV2.

"As sports and pop culture increasingly collide, we're thrilled to partner with MLB to cover baseball through a uniquely MTV lens," said Stephen Friedman, president of MTV. "We will blur the lines between lifestyle and sports entertainment, spotlighting MLB's most exciting players in a way fans have never seen before."

Content from the new partnership will live on-air and online across MTV's channels and platforms — MTV, MTV2, mtvU, MTV Hits and MTV Jams — integrating MLB players into existing shows and events, in addition to the development of upcoming specials, weekend programming and more.