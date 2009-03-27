MLB Launches "Beyond Baseball" Marketing Campaign

Major League Baseball is launching a new marketing campaign in advance of the season openers next month. The campaign, dubbed "This is Beyond Baseball" will "celebrate baseball's unique place in the cultural fabric of society and in the lives of fans," the league says.

Kicking off the marketing campaign will be a 30 minute special March 29 at 8 p.m. on league-owned MLB Network. The special, which will also be called This is Beyond Baseball, will be narrated by legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

The campaign and program will be divided into four segments: family, ballparks, community and culture.

The family segments will tap into the bonds baseball creates within families both on and off the field, featuring interviews with MLBers Ken Griffey Jr. Cal Ripken Jr., BJ and Justin Upton and their father Manny Upton.

Ballparks will take a look at some of the stadiums that have left an indelible mark on their hometown fans and cities, such as Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.

Community will highlight MLB's efforts to give back to the community, including its work with the Boys and Girls Club and Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI).

Culture will explore the impact baseball and its players have had off the field, including the influence of Jackie Robinson and how the game brought people together after 9/11.