MLB Brings Highlights, Games to iTunes
Baseball fans now have another place to catch the great American pastime: Apple's iTunes.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and Apple announced March 30 the addition of MLB content to the popular online marketplace. Content will include a daily 25-minute highlight program called MLB.com Daily Rewind and two full-length Games of the Week which will be selected from the National and American Leagues.
Individual Games of the Week and Daily Rewind episodes will be available for $1.99. A monthly pass for the Daily Rewinds will cost $7.99, and a season pass for every Game of the Week will cost $19.99. MLB is also going to sell a classics show called MLB.com Baseball's Best for $1.99 an episode.
To start the season, and to acclimate fans to watching baseball on iTunes, Apple and the MLB are also offering a free 2007 Season Preview Show.
In September of 2006, Apple made a similar arrangement with the NFL. The Cupertino-based company also recently released a set-top box called AppleTV, which connects user's personal iTunes collections of music and movies to home theaters.
