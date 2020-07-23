MLB Action on ESPN July 23

ESPN has the two games that kick off the delayed Major League Baseball season July 23. The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees face off at 7:08 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington. Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the New Yorkers and Max Scherzer is pitching for the Nationals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

At 10:08 p.m. ET July 23, and 7:08 local time, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on ESPN. Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers and Johnny Cueto is on the hill for San Francisco.

MLB teams will play 60-game schedules in 2020. There are 14 more games on July 24.