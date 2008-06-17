Mizuno Also Upped at SPT

Rachel Mizuno was named vice president, affiliate marketing, charged with developing and managing promotions for first-run and off-network syndicated product for Sony Pictures Television.

She'll also handle co-op and media budgets for off-network shows and serve as a primary contact with stations in top markets.

The Mizuno promotions was announced Monday at the same time Robert Oswaks was promoted to president of marketing for SPT and other promotions were announced in the SPT marketing arena, as reported in B&C.