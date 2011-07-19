Mixed International Coverage of Murdoch Hearings

The testimony of Rupert Murdoch, his son James and

former News Corp. executive Rebekah Brooks on the U.K. phone hacking

scandal was obviously a major event for U.S. cable networks, with all

providing live coverage of at least part of the hearings. But

internationally the decision to provide live coverage was more mixed,

with English-language news nets being much more likely to go live and

networks targeting Asian or Middle Eastern audiences providing more

limited coverage.

A quick B&C survey of the coverage between 9:30 a.m. PT, July 19

and 11 a.m. PT found that many international English language networks

carried at least parts of the hearing live, including the Chinese

government English-language news network CCTV 9, Al Jazeera English, the

English-language version of France 24 and Canada's CBC.

Local

U.K. news networks, including Sky News, also carried the hearings live.

Sky News is owned by BSkyB, which is 39% owned by News Corp.

But

news networks based out of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Asia

seemed less likely to cover the hearings live. The Arabic language

service BBC Arabic, the Arabic language version of Al Jazeera, the

Iranian government owned news network Press TV, and the Arabic language

version of France 24 were among the networks not carrying live coverage

this morning.